Missouri is preparing for the worst from predicted ice storm

In anticipation of an ice storm forecast to hit Missouri beginning Friday, Gov. Eric Greitens said he has activated the National Guard and signed an executive order opening an emergency operations center in Jefferson City.
The Missouti Department of Transportation is pretreating roads, but the governor said people should avoid all travel. If you go out, he said, you’re putting yourself and first responders at risk.
In a press release, Greitens said:
▪ MoDOT has more than 1,500 trucks for winter operations and all will be in operation for this storm. MoDOT has already begun pretreating roads across the state.
▪ More than 3,500 responders will begin working 12-hour shifts Thursday evening and continue for the duration of the storm. Employee leaves have been canceled.
▪ Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are working extended shifts and employee leaves have been canceled.
Greitens also urged people to go out Thursday night to buy food and medicine, especially nonperishable items like peanut butter and canned goods. He’s directing people to www.mo.gov for more information on resources.
Comments