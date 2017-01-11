Propane leak at KU Med’s Dykes Library leads to evacuation

A propane leak Wednesday near the University of Kansas Medical Center led to the evacuation of an on-campus resource and learning center.
The evacuation of the Archie R. Dykes Library of the Health Sciences was ordered about 4:40 p.m., after the report of a propane leak, according to a tweet from KU Med Center police.
There reports of a propane leak near Dykes Library. If you are in Dykes Library, evacuate at this time. Stay away from the area.— KU Med Center Police (@KUMEDPOLICE) January 11, 2017
The leak was contained, and patrons were allowed to re-enter the library about 20 minutes later.
Update: The leak has been contained and we have been given an all CLEAR: You may re-enter the library.— KU Med Center Police (@KUMEDPOLICE) January 11, 2017
No one was hospitalized because of the leak.
