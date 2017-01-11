Local

January 11, 2017 7:05 PM

Propane leak at KU Med’s Dykes Library leads to evacuation

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A propane leak Wednesday near the University of Kansas Medical Center led to the evacuation of an on-campus resource and learning center.

The evacuation of the Archie R. Dykes Library of the Health Sciences was ordered about 4:40 p.m., after the report of a propane leak, according to a tweet from KU Med Center police.

The leak was contained, and patrons were allowed to re-enter the library about 20 minutes later.

No one was hospitalized because of the leak.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

