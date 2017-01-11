Demolition of the Platte Purchase Bridge rescheduled for Thursday morning

Crews will use explosives to remove the final portion of the Platte Purchase Bridge over the Missouri River on Thursday morning.
The demolition of the bridge was scheduled for earlier this week, but ice in the Missouri River forced a delay.
Crews will close all lanes of the new U.S. 69 Missouri River Bridge between Platte and Wyandotte counties from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the demolition.
The charges will be detonated about 9 a.m., and the E.H. Young Riverfront Park, 1001 Argosy Parkway in Riverside, has been designated a safe viewing area for the bridge demolition.
The demolition work is part of a project to replace the Platte Purchase and Fairfax bridges with the single U.S. 69 Missouri River Bridge. Construction on the new bridge began in fall of 2014, and it opened to both northbound and southbound traffic in late October.
The Platte Purchase Bridge was built in 1957. The Fairfax Bridge, which was removed last year, was built in 1933.
