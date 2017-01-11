Demolition of the Platte Purchase Bridge rescheduled for Thursday morning

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County Pause

1:57 Taking carbon monoxide seriously

0:50 Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

1:36 School bus, pickup collide on Kansas City's East Side

0:57 Double rainbows over Kansas City

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?