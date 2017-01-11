Local

January 11, 2017 12:15 PM

Kansas Regents making progress on new KU chancellor search

By Mará Rose Williams

mdwilliams@kcstar.com

The University of Kansas should look for a new chancellor who is courageous and committed to combating sexual assault, based on recommendations from university faculty and administrators.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that about 40 people attended an open forum at the Kansas Union on Tuesday to help the Kansas Board of Regents gather input for the KU chancellor search.

KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little announced last year that she will step down at the end of this school year. The Kansas Board of Regents has said it expects to have a new chancellor hired by July 1.

According to the Journal-World report, other characteristics that those in attendance said should also be considered in the search process include hiring a leader who is politically savvy and understands complex relationships within academia, and one who is able to create excitement about higher education and secure funding.

Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Details of Kansas City's first homicide of 2017

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos