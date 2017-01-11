Kansas Regents making progress on new KU chancellor search

Handgun pointed at clerk's face during Kansas City, North, robbery

Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers

Ozobot makes programming as easy as coloring

2:20