Former meteorologist Erin Little hired as spokeswoman for Shawnee Mission schools

The Shawnee Mission School Board has named former KMBC meteorologist Erin Little as a director of communications. Current assistant superintendent of communications Leigh Anne Neal will move to an assistant superintendent role in the district’s early childhood education program.
According to the Shawnee Mission Post, Little and Trozzolo Communications veteran Shawna Samuel were both approved as directors of communication at a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Little will serve as spokeswoman and oversee media relations, while Samuel will handle writing and marketing duties, according to the report.
Little left KMBC on Jan. 2 after an almost 12-year career at KMBC. She started at the station in 2004 and left in 2007 for a brief stint in Denver. She returned to KMBC in 2008.
She won an Emmy Award in 2006 for her reporting at KMBC in the field of science and environment.
Little and Samuel are expected to begin work in the Shawnee Mission School District on Feb. 6.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments