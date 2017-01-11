Power outages, downed tree limbs, dangerous travel possible with weekend ice storm

A major winter storm that is expected to bring widespread freezing rain to the Kansas City region has the potential to knock down power lines, snap tree limbs and make travel dangerous.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., says concerns continue to rise that the storm will have a long duration of freezing rain and it urged via Twitter that people prepare for hazardous travel and power outages.
Can't stress this enough, widespread freezing rain expected this weekend. Please prepare, as hazardous travel and power outages possible pic.twitter.com/D7u7GtcYlt— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2017
The amount of ice and where the heaviest amounts will fall is still uncertain. In an answer to questions on Twitter, the Weather Service said it was expecting prolonged freezing rain with around half- inch of ice accumulation, which could cause tree and power line damage.
It’s too early to predict ice amounts and where the heaviest amount of ice will occur. The Weather Service will update its forecast once expected amounts and locations of heaviest precipitation become clearer.
In its hazardous weather situation report, the Weather Service said the storm could bring freezing rain or freezing drizzle to the lower Missouri Valley area, which includes Kansas City, as early as Friday afternoon. The freezing rain could continue through Sunday.
The storm has potential for significant widespread icing across much of Missouri and eastern Kansas.
The freezing rain will likely continue to spread north throughout the day Saturday. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected from St. Joseph north to the Iowa state line, according to the Weather Service.
On Saturday night, freezing rain is expected to spread over the entire area, with moderate to occasionally heavy freezing rain possible. The potential for the most ice is expected during this time.
On Sunday morning, light to moderate freezing rain will likely continue to fall from southern Kansas City north to Iowa state line. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing south of Kansas City with precipitation likely turning to rain, according to the Weather Service.
By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to continue to rise above freezing from south to north. Freezing rain at that time likely will be confined to areas north of St. Joseph, according to the Weather Service.
The threat of ice diminishes Sunday night into early Monday.
The Weather Service, which urged people not to drive in icy conditions, had these tips for people who must:
This weekend looks icy. The #1 tip for driving in icy conditions, don't do it. But if you must, here's some other tips & reminders. pic.twitter.com/2Ob1gn1pJN— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2017
