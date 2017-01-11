Olathe student sues over alleged assault by school employees

A girl who was allegedly beaten by another student and two school employees at Olathe North High School has filed a lawsuit against the district.
The suit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., stems from an incident last February that occurred outside Olathe North.
The two women who allegedly attacked the girl and her brother were subsequently fired from their district jobs and charged with battery, according to the suit and court records. The victim was identified in the suit as Jane Doe.
A spokeswoman for the district said Wednesday that because the suit is pending, officials would not be able to comment.
According to the lawsuit, the alleged assault was preceded by threats against Jane Doe by another girl identified as FDJ.
The girl accused of making the threats is the daughter of one of the school employees.
Jane Doe was afraid that she would be attacked after school. She called her older brother and asked him to meet her outside school.
Jane Doe and her brother were outside the school when a “melee” broke out involving them, FDJ and the two school employees, according to the suit.
She and her brother were hit repeatedly and Jane Doe was bitten before a security officer intervened, according to the allegations in the suit.
According to Johnson County District Court records, the former school employees, Cassandra Flores and Mary Yanez, were subsequently charged with misdemeanor battery.
Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to battery in June and was placed on probation, according to the records.
Yanez, 45, is scheduled for trial on the charge next month.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
