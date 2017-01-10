Firefighter injured in house fire on Lust Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

One firefighter was reportedly injured while fighting a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan.
The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Lust Drive.
The first arriving firefighters reported that heavy smoke and flames were coming from the structure.
All of the residents were reported to have made it out safely. The fire scene was located just north of Interstate 35 and east of Interstate 635.
Because of concerns about a possible collapse, firefighters were ordered out of the structure and fought it from the exterior.
The fire was declared under control about 20 minutes after the first units arrived.
The extent of the firefighter’s injuries was not known, but it was being handled on a non-emergency basis, according to radio traffic.
