U.S. News rates Missouri S&T online programs among the best

Missouri University of Science and Technology has more than a dozen online graduate degree programs that have been ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
The U.S. News and World Report rankings were released Tuesday.
Missouri S&T’s online graduate programs in the computer information technology category tied for sixth overall and ranked third among public universities.
Among the nation’s top 20 programs is S&T’s online graduate engineering programs that ranked 16th overall and 12th among public universities. Its online graduate business program in information science and technology tied for 16th overall and ranked 13th among public universities.
The online MBA program tied for 91st overall and 71st among public universities.
U.S. News and World Report sets rankings considering several factors including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation and student services and technology. Each category carries a different weight in the ranking process.
Missouri S&T began its first online degree program — in engineering management — in 1998. Today S&T offers online graduate degree programs in 17 disciplines.
