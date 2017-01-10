Local

Lawsuit settled over alleged sexual assault on Raymore-Peculiar school bus

By Tony Rizzo

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the Raymore-Peculiar School District after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by another student on a school bus.

The terms of the settlement are confidential.

A second lawsuit that involves the same perpetrator and another girl who was allegedly raped inside a classroom at Raymore-Peculiar High School remains pending.

Both suits were filed last January in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

The lawsuit that was settled stemmed from a January 2014 incident in which a 15-year-old girl was assaulted on a bus.

Her alleged attacker later told school officials that “I did it again” and “I can’t seem to stop,” according to the lawsuit.

The pending case involves a 16-year-old girl who reported that she was raped in January 2015 inside a high school classroom.

The suit alleges that school officials were aware that the boy had a history of “sexual harassment and/or assault” against other female students before the attack.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

