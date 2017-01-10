Temperatures near 60 in KC midweek but ice storm is possible this weekend

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s this week, but a winter storm is lurking and could bring snow, freezing rain and icing this weekend
The highs are expected to reach near 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo. Some light showers moved through the metro Tuesday morning, bringing a spectacular double rainbow that could be seen over downtown Kansas City.
There’s a chance for light rain on Wednesday evening, but mainly east of the Kansas City metro area.
As temperatures drop, however, parts of northern Missouri could see a wintry mix, but light, if any, accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will return to normal on Thursday as a cold front pushes cold air into the Kansas City area. The front is expected to stall south of the Kansas City and set the stage for what is being described as a “significant winter weather event” by Friday and continuing into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion.
The Weather Service said it looks increasingly likely that a winter storm system will hit the Kansas City region. It could bring freezing rain/freezing drizzle to the area as early as Friday afternoon and continue through Sunday. Widespread icing across much of Missouri and eastern Kansas could occur, with power outages and impassable roadways possible.
The National Weather Service advises on its Facebook page that the forecast will likely change some over the next few days, so people should watch for future forecasts.
