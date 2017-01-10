Traffic alert: Pothole repair work on Kansas highways could slow you down this week

Kansas City area drivers will need to use extra caution and patience this week as maintenance crews on the Kansas side will close highway lanes to repair potholes.
The crews will be out repairing the potholes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They will be using a temporary fix where a cold patch mix is placed into the pothole and tamped down with a shovel.
Crews will have a mobile operation and, in most cases, working one direction at a time. Drivers should expect minor to major delays because of the repairs.
Here’s where the crews will be working:
Johnson County
Interstate 35: The right two lanes of northbound and southbound I-35 will be closed from Interstate 435 to the Missouri state line. Crews will work one direction at a time. The work is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Interstate 435: Various lanes of northbound and southbound I-435 will be closed from the Kansas River to 95th Street. Work is expected to be completed Tuesday.
U.S. 169: Northbound U.S. 169 will be reduced to one open lane from the Miami County Line to 175th Street. The work is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Kansas 10: Eastbound and westbound Kansas 10 will be reduced to one open lane from Ridgeview Road to the Douglas County line. The work is expected to be completed Tuesday.
Wyandotte County
Interstate 70: Various lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70 will be closed from 38th Street to the Missouri state line. Work is expected to be completed by Thursday.
Interstate 435: Northbound and southbound I-435 will be reduced to one open lane from the Kansas River to the Missouri River. The work is expected to be completed by Friday.
Interstate 635: Northbound and southbound I-635 will be reduced to two open lanes from Merriam Drive to the Missouri River. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.
A more permanent fix for the potholes requires temperatures to be above 50 degrees. In that process, called a spray patch method, crews first break up and clean out loose debris from the pothole. They then spray a sealant and fill the hole with a hot fill material.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments