Silver alert issued for a woman missing after visiting a Lee’s Summit hospital

Police have issued a silver alert for a 64-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday after visiting family at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.
Police are trying to find Phyllis A. Nesom, who was last seen about 4 p.m. at the hospital at 100 NE St. Luke’s Blvd.
Nesom was described as a white female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 197 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and dark clothing. She wears glasses and has a fresh cut over her left eye.
Nesom has been diagnosed with a multiple personality disorder and does not have her medications with her, which could result in her hallucinating and losing consciousness.
She was driving a black 2006 Toyota Matrix with the Missouri plate AS99F.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nesom or her car is asked to call 911, local police or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-7390.
