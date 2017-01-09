Ramps, lane in KC’s downtown loop to close overnight this week for guardrail repairs

Drivers in Kansas City’s downtown loop will find various ramps and a lane of traffic closed overnight this week for guardrail repairs.
The guardrail repair project gets underway Monday and continues through Thursday, weather permitting.
The ramps will be closed overnight from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Here’s the anticipated timing of the closures:
The ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 35 will close Monday and Tuesday nights.
The ramp from southbound I-35 to 12th Street will close Monday and Tuesday nights.
The ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35 Wednesday night.
The right lane of southbound I-35 from 27th to Jarboe streets will close Thursday night.
During the closures, drivers will need to find alternate routes. The closures could cause delays, so drivers should plan additional time to get to their destinations.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments