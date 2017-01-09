New Wyandotte County DA and Johnson County sheriff take office Monday

2:10 NYE gunfire took out downtown loft window in KC Pause

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:55 Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

0:56 Man shot at Kansas City stop sign, he says

2:07 Homicide victims of 2016 remembered at prayer vigil

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

4:04 Detective sings 'Amazing Grace' at funeral for KCK police Detective Brad Lancaster

1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

4:01 Sheriff describes abduction, sexual assault of Johnson County deputy as 'ambush'