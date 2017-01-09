New Wyandotte County DA and Johnson County sheriff take office Monday

There was a changing of the law enforcement guard Monday on the Kansas side of the metro area.
Mark Dupree was sworn in as the new district attorney in Wyandotte County, while in Johnson County, Calvin Hayden took over as the new sheriff.
Dupree is replacing Jerry Gorman, after defeating the veteran prosecutor in last year’s Democratic Primary.
Hayden was elected to replace Frank Denning, who did not run for re-election.
Hayden is a veteran of the department who has also served as a member of the Johnson County Commission.
Dupree has been an attorney in private practice and is an ordained minister. He is the brother of Wyandotte County District Judge Timothy Dupree.
Tony Rizzo
