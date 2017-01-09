KC to warm up to mid 50s, but winter storm — bringing snow, ice — lurks

With temperatures likely to reach into the mid-50s this week in Kansas City, avoid the urge to pack away those parkas. A winter storm is lurking and could bring snow, freezing rain and icing this weekend.
The warm-up has already begun with temperatures expected to reach into the 40s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Although there’s a chance for patchy drizzle in eastern Kansas and all of Missouri, temperatures should remain above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.
The high is expected to reach near 50 degrees on Tuesday and then the mid-50s on Wednesday. There’s a chance for light rain on Wednesday evening, but mainly east of the Kansas City metro area.
As temperatures drop, however, parts of northern Missouri could see a wintry mix, but light, if any, accumulation is expected.
Temperatures will return to normal on Thursday as a cold front pushes cold air into the Kansas City area. The front is expected to stall south of the Kansas City and set the stage for what is being described as a “significant winter weather event” by Friday and continuing into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast discussion.
Although it’s too early to determine the path and the type of precipitation this winter storm could bring, “the signal is there for significant icing somewhere over central and southern Missouri,” according to the forecast discussion.
The winter storm is expected to move into the Kansas City area Friday and likely will start out as snow and then transition to a wintry mix by Friday night, which could possibly continue through the weekend.
The National Weather Service advises on its Facebook page that the forecast will likely change some over the next few days, so people should watch for future forecasts.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
