Kansas City police release the name of driver who died in Northland crash

Kansas City police have released the name of a 21-year-old man who died when his Toyota Camry rear-ended a semitractor-trailer early Saturday on Interstate 435 and Northeast 45th Terrace in the Northland.
Alexander Benitez was northbound when his car collided into the semitractor-trailer. The Toyota became lodged beneath the rear end of the trailer box and was dragged until the semi driver was able to pull over and stop.
Benitez died at the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
