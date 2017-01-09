Ice in Missouri River postpones final demolition of Platte Purchase Bridge

Ice in the Missouri River has forced the postponement of the demolition of the final portion of the Platte Purchase Bridge.
Crews had planned to close all lanes of the new U.S. 69 Missouri River Bridge between Platte and Wyandotte counties Monday so that they could use explosives to take down the remaining part of the Platte Purchase Bridge.
But ice floes in the river made it unsafe for crews to remove the bridge once it falls into the river. Crews have to remove the bridge within 24 hours, a Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman said.
A new date has not been scheduled.
The demolition work is part of a project to replace the Platte Purchase and Fairfax bridges with the single U.S. 69 Missouri River Bridge. Construction on the new bridge began in fall of 2014, and it opened to both northbound and southbound traffic in late October.
The Platte Purchase Bridge was built in 1957. The Fairfax Bridge, which was removed last year, was built in 1933.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments