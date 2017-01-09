Cracking the books in 2017: What you need to know about education

As students return to classrooms and campus lecture halls from the holiday break, they face a host of new expectations.
Here are a few things — in no particular order — that students, parents and educators can expect in Missouri and Kansas education for 2017.
▪ New leaders for two flagship institutions could be hired in each state. Both the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri in Columbia have launched nationwide searches for new chancellors.
Bernadette Gray-Little, 71, KU’s first black and first female chancellor, announced last year that she will step down this summer after eight years leading the institution.
Missouri has been led by interim chancellor Hank Foley since November 2015, when R. Bowen Loftin stepped down after controversial, race-related, student protests on the campus.
▪ Colleges in Kansas will see guns on their campuses this year. The Kansas Legislature’s passage of the Personal and Family Protection Act in 2013 allowed for lawful gun owners to carry concealed handguns on all Kansas college campuses and in their buildings, beginning July 1. How will the schools carry out safety measures?
▪ This could be the year the University of Missouri-Kansas City gets a state match on the $48 million it raised to build a $96 million downtown performing arts campus in the Crossroads Arts District. Supporters of the campus have turned to the state General Assembly for a 50-50 financial match through a program that helps fund capital projects at public colleges and universities through public-private partnerships.
The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved the UMKC request for state funds in June 2016.
▪ Two- and four-year college campuses across both states will continue to struggle with how best to handle the rising number of sexual assaults being reported and the Title IX cases that come with them.
Consider that Kansas State University has four federal investigations into how it handled Title IX complaints, KU has two and Washburn University has one. Missouri University of Science and Technology and William Jewell University each have one.
Haskell Indian Nations University, which is being sued by a former student who alleges she was raped by football players on campus, is in the midst of a potentially precedent-setting Title IX case. The Lawrence university, which falls under the U.S. Department of Interior and part of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, is arguing that Haskell is actually a federal agency and not subject to the controls that the gender discrimination law imposes on schools.
▪ In Kansas elementary and secondary school leaders along with Gov. Sam Brownback and the Republican-controlled Legislature should finally get a court ruling on whether enough money is being spent to educate every student in the state’s public schools.
School funding has long been an issue in Kansas. This case — on which the court heard arguments in September — stems from a lawsuit filed in 2010 by four districts that said $4.1 billion a year in Kansas education funding was about $800 million short of what the state constitution requires.
▪ This could be the year that Kansas City public schools complete the work that earns the district full accreditation status from the state.
For the first time in nearly 30 years, the district in 2016 scored at full accreditation level on the state-issued report that measures progress in the specific performance areas. State education officials have told district leaders that the school district would be considered for full accreditation status if it could keep up the good work for another year.
With so much on the line, Kansas City will be looking closely at how the school district’s new superintendent, Mark Bedell — who arrived in Kansas City from Baltimore in time for the start of the current school year — navigates the district toward accreditation.
▪ In August, Lee’s Summit will open a new Summit Technology Academy/Missouri Innovation Campus approved by voters in April 2015. The new $40 million school is a partnership with the University of Central Missouri and will house a school-to-career program praised by President Barack Obama in 2013 as a model for the nation.
▪ Students in Blue Valley schools will begin a new world language program with Chinese language immersion being implemented in the district’s new elementary school, opening in August. In addition, Chinese immersion is to be offered as a elective course at Aubry Bend Middle and Blue Valley Southwest. These changes are the first of many new world language offerings coming to district classrooms over the next several years.
▪ New elementary school buildings dot the map in the Shawnee Mission School District — Crestview and Benninghoven. A rebuild on Brookwood Elementary School is still in the design phase, but a groundbreaking will occur sometime this year. The district will also see the first dirt turned in construction of a new $17 million Lenexa Hills Elementary in the Shawnee Mission West area of the district.
▪ While there are no new charter schools opening in the city this year, Kansas City will be watching to see how the two that opened their doors in 2016 — Citizens of the World Charter School and Kansas City Neighborhood Academy — progress. Both will be adding grade levels in the fall 2017.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
