Local

January 8, 2017 2:35 PM

Space heater believed to have caused fire at Olathe duplex, displacing seven people

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A space heater inside a garage of a central Olathe duplex is believed to have started a fire early Sunday that caused an estimated $160,000 in damage and displaced seven people.

A caller to 911 reported the fire shortly before 6 a.m. in the 800 block of North Hamilton Drive.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames and a wall of smoke poured from the front of the duplex, according to the Olathe Fire Department.

Firefighters battled the blaze in single-digit temperatures and brought it under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire. Olathe police, Johnson County Med-Act and the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City assisted at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire serves as a reminder to keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from space heaters and to turn them off and unplug them before sleeping.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos