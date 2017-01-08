Say goodbye to frigid temperatures and hello to 50-degree weather in Kansas City

Kansas City is about to get a break from the frigid cold that has sent wind chill values tumbling.
After wind chills dropped close to zero degrees early Sunday, Kansas City will see the weather heat up this week, reaching above-normal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The temperature dropped to 9 degrees shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at Kansas City International Airport. Since then, temperatures have slowly been climbing. But when you factored in the wind, it felt as cold as 1 degree at times.
The high Sunday is expected to reach the mid 30s before dropping into the low to mid 20s on Sunday night and early Monday. The warming trend is expected to continue through Wednesday, with highs reaching into the mid 40s Monday and mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There a chance for drizzle late Monday into early Tuesday, but the precipitation is expected mainly east of the Kansas City metro area, near U.S. 65. A second chance of precipitation is possible Wednesday evening, again mainly east of the Kansas City area along U.S. 65. Light rain mixed with snow is possible in northern Missouri.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
