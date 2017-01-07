KC canines, owners try out concept of indoor dog park

Dozens of dogs ventured into a vacant West Bottoms warehouse Saturday to see what an indoor dog park would be like.
By all accounts, they liked it. It certainly beat being outside on another cold January day.
The temporary facility at 515 Liberty St. will be open again Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The pop-up park is a project of Bar K Lab, a dog park/event space/restaurant that will begin construction soon in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.
Until the new facility opens — planned for this summer — the warehouse will house a temporary dog park and event space that will be opened for occasional planned events. A calendar will be published soon at BarkDogBar.com.
Bar K Lab is owned by Bear Bishop LLC, which has created the business concept. Co-owner Leib Dodell said annual memberships in the dog park are being sold for $115. Nonmembers can use the dog park for $10 per visit for one dog, or $15 for two dogs. The fees apply to this weekend’s events.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Allison Long: 816-234-4344, @Allison_KCStar
