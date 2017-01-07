KC canines, owners try out concept of indoor dog park

1:19 Life-size and roaring, these West Bottoms dinosaurs mean business Pause

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

2:04 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

13:07 A dog groomer’s journey through homelessness, hardship and tragedy

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

2:22 Spills, chills and thrills on Suicide Hill

1:10 Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'