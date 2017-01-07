Crash sends four Pleasant Hill teens to hospital

A crash on a snow-covered road in Johnson County, Mo., late Friday sent four Pleasant Hill teenagers to the hospital, three with serious injuries.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Route AA about 100 yards north of Missouri 58, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol online crash report.
Joseph E. Davis, 18, was heading northbound when he lost control of the 1988 Chevrolet truck and it crossed the center line, veered off the right side of the road and overturned, according to the report. All four occupants were ejected, the highway patrol said. None was wearing a seat belt.
Emily J. Cook, 17, was air-lifted to a hospital in serious condition. The three others — Davis, Josey B. Pate, 17, and Brayden K. Smith, 17 — were taken by ambulance to hospitals. Davis and Pate were in serious condition, and Smith was in moderate condition.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
