You may not always see them, but security personnel are never far away in KCI terminals

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES Pause

2:04 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

1:02 Raw video: Explosions destroy Grandview business

5:27 C.W. Gusewelle reads 'On the Way to Other Country'

3:41 C.W. Gusewelle reads 'Time to Get Even'

6:21 C.W. Gusewelle reads 'Other Music, Other Rooms'

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60