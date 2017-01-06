Catholic Immaculata High School closing in Leavenworth

Immaculata High School opened in Leavenworth nearly 100 years ago, but in June its doors will shut for good.
The board of trustees of the Leavenworth Regional Catholic Schools system this week recommended that Immaculata be closed. While The Associated Press reported that low enrollment is the reason, school officials on Friday declined to say why the system was closing the school.
“The why is very raw,” said Nichole Ackles, system spokeswoman. She said the trustees will hold a public meeting next Thursday to explain to students, parents and thousands of alumni what led education officials to this decision.
Immaculata, in the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kan., was built in 1923 and celebrated its first graduating class in 1924.
Current enrollment in grades nine through 12 at Immaculata is 66. The AP reported that low enrollment has caused the cost per student to exceed revenue per student by more than $5,000.
The school in the the 2015-2016 academic year boasted a 100 percent graduation rate, and its graduating class that year achieved the highest ACT average — 23.4 out of a possible 36 — in all of Leavenworth County.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
