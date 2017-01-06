Drone video shows extent of damage from Grandview fire and explosion

A video from a drone shot by the Grandview Public Works Department showed the extent of the damage left by a fire and several explosions that leveled a lawn mower repair business.
The video showed an aerial view of heavy construction equipment moving through the debris Wednesday as federal investigators gathered evidence.
The fire and explosion at JW Lawn Service, near 140th Street and West Outer Road, happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday and broke windows and damaged at least nine houses and 19 nearby apartments. Residents in Belton, Lee’s Summit and across the state line reported feeling the blast.
No injuries were reported, but the explosions left a debris field that extended more than two blocks.
Federal investigators said they found evidence that fireworks were being made inside the business.
