Spills, chills and thrills on Suicide Hill

Despite the cold weather, sledders were out in force on Thursday, January 5, 2017, on Brookside's Suicide Hill at 56th Street and Brookside Boulevard.
Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Local

Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

A quick moving winter storm that moved through the Kansas City area overnight dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow and caused many school districts on the metro’s Missouri side to cancel classes. Most of the accumulating snow shifted to the south and east of Kansas City, although a final band was expected to move into the area during Thursday morning’s rush hour. The final band was expected to leave behind less than a half inch of snow.

Local

Investigation continues into Grandview explosion

Investigators including the ATF, Grandview fire and police departments and the Missouri fire marshal continued to search through debris Wednesday at JW Lawn Service, near 140th and West Outer Road in Grandview. The explosion destroyed the building Tuesday night, and no injuries were reported.

Local

Grandview explosion could be heard for miles

Grandview Fire and Belton Fire Departments responded Tuesday night to an explosion near 140th Street and 1-49 in Grandview. No injuries were reported at the scene. Behind the row of trees the fire is still burning where a building had exploded according to Grandview Fire Chief, Ron Graham.

Crime

Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

Curtis Ayers on Tuesday plead guilty at the Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Ayers, who had previously plead not guilty, and will instead recommend a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second man, Jamaal Lewis, was also expected on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty in the July shooting death of KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, but prosecutors announced Lewis was not changing his plea.

Local

Woman dies in multi-vehicle wreck in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., police were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at State Avenue and College Parkway in Kansas City, Kan., that involved multiple vehicles. A female in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Police said three other people, two in critical condition, were transported to a hospital. The intersection remained closed for several hours as the wreck was investigated.

