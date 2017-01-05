Spills, chills and thrills on Suicide Hill

Curtis Ayers on Tuesday plead guilty at the Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Ayers, who had previously plead not guilty, and will instead recommend a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second man, Jamaal Lewis, was also expected on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty in the July shooting death of KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, but prosecutors announced Lewis was not changing his plea.