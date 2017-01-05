Raw video: Apartment complex security camera captures massive Grandview explosion

The Cedarwood Apartments complex security camera captured the massive explosion in Grandview that obliterated a lawn care business Tuesday night.
Video courtesy of Cedarwood Apartments

Investigation continues into Grandview explosion

Investigators including the ATF, Grandview fire and police departments and the Missouri fire marshal continued to search through debris Wednesday at JW Lawn Service, near 140th and West Outer Road in Grandview. The explosion destroyed the building Tuesday night, and no injuries were reported.

Grandview explosion could be heard for miles

Grandview Fire and Belton Fire Departments responded Tuesday night to an explosion near 140th Street and 1-49 in Grandview. No injuries were reported at the scene. Behind the row of trees the fire is still burning where a building had exploded according to Grandview Fire Chief, Ron Graham.

Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

Curtis Ayers on Tuesday plead guilty at the Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kan., to capital murder in the May 2016 shooting death of KCK Police Detective Brad Lancaster. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Ayers, who had previously plead not guilty, and will instead recommend a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A second man, Jamaal Lewis, was also expected on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty in the July shooting death of KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, but prosecutors announced Lewis was not changing his plea.

Woman dies in multi-vehicle wreck in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., police were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon at State Avenue and College Parkway in Kansas City, Kan., that involved multiple vehicles. A female in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Police said three other people, two in critical condition, were transported to a hospital. The intersection remained closed for several hours as the wreck was investigated.

KC police seek ID man who allegedly exposed himself

Police on Tuesday released photos of a man they are calling a "subject of interest" in two crimes were a man allegedly exposed himself at two shopping centers. The man allegedly was seen with his pants down at the Ward Parkway Center and naked at the Country Club Plaza.

