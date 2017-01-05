Frigid temperatures to continue through weekend in Kansas City

After several inches of snow in the metro area Thursday, skies are expected to clear Friday. But frigid temperatures are predicted Thursday evening into Friday morning by the National Weather Service.
Experts forecast a sunny day Friday with a high near 16 degrees and a wind chill between minus 5 degrees and 5 degrees. In northern Missouri, the wind chill could be minus 10 degrees.
Meteorologists warned of potentially hazardous commutes Friday as wind and persistent cold maintain below-freezing surface temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for many areas until Monday, meaning snow probably won’t melt much before then.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
