A ‘pup-up’ indoor dog park opening in Kansas City’s West Bottoms

1:40 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm Pause

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

0:47 Shots fired at woman on Kansas City highway believed to be random

1:10 Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

3:52 KC Symphony opens $55 million endowment campaign with quartet performance

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

1:23 Detective 'dropped the ball' in alleged molestation of 3-year-old girl

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide