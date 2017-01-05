A ‘pup-up’ indoor dog park opening in Kansas City’s West Bottoms

A temporary indoor dog park opens this weekend in a vacant warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms.
The facility will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to introduce the concept.
The 16,000-square-foot building, owned by Port KC, formerly called the Port Authority of Kansas City, is a project of Bar K Lab, a dog park/event space/restaurant that will begin construction soon in Berkley Riverfront Park.
Until the new facility opens — planned for this summer — the warehouse at 515 Liberty St. will house a temporary dog park and event space that will be opened for occasional planned events. A calendar will be published soon at barkdogbar.com.
Bar K Lab is owned by Bear Bishop LLC, which has created the business concept.
Co-owner Leib Dodell said annual memberships in the dog park are being sold for $115. Nonmembers can use the dog park for $10 per visit for one dog, or $15 for two dogs. The fees apply to this weekend’s events.
