No snow day for Kansas schoolchildren as other districts cancel classes

Schoolchildren dreaming of a snow day in Kansas saw their school schedules unchanged Thursday morning, even as Missouri schools across the state line canceled or delayed classes because of snowfall overnight.
Although some parents shared concerns online about slick roads and frigid wind-chill temperatures, Kansas school leaders said they felt confident that kids could get to and from school safely.
“We ask ourselves two basic questions,” said Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools Chief of Staff David Smith. “‘Can we get kids to school safely and can we get them home safely? If the answers to both are yes, then we want kids to be in school.”
Smith said that in Kansas City, Kan., district staff started checking district buses early in the morning, as cold temperatures can affect diesel buses’ ability to start.
Because school buses were working properly, the snow was relatively dry and ice was not forming on area roads, the superintendent and the operations/maintenance department decided to hold classes.
Shawnee Mission spokeswoman Leigh Anne Neal said the district monitors weather events on a case-by-case basis.
Bus companies felt street routes were clear enough to navigate, though drivers operated up to 20 minutes behind schedule during the morning. District crews arrived early to clear school driveways and sidewalks.
“There are a number of factors that are considered each time we have a weather event that’s happening,” Neal said. “We were able to make the decision that we could have school today.”
The roads are not the best and all the Missouri schools are closed or open one hour late and all the Kansas schools are open...WHY pic.twitter.com/tAACgeXa4u— ToritheBunnie (@ToritheBunnie) January 5, 2017
@dannyboi965 Shawnee mission schools are open, but the roads here are TREACHEROUS. I would prefer the schools open but roads treated.— Jill Mills (@FrozenGlitter) January 5, 2017
We're ready for school on this beautiful, snowy morning! Thanks to all those who cleared surfaces this a.m. @olatheschools #olathegrateful pic.twitter.com/e37VyGaYJi— Madison Place (@MadisonPlaceK5) January 5, 2017
Comments