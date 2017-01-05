Schools close, roadways slick after winter storm dumps 2 to 3 inches of snow in Kansas City

A quick moving winter storm that moved through the Kansas City area overnight dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow and caused many school districts on the metro’s Missouri side to cancel classes.
Most of the accumulating snow has shifted to the south and east of Kansas City, although a final band was expected to move into the area during Thursday morning’s rush hour.
The final band was expected to leave behind less than a half inch of snow.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill warned drivers to be careful as they headed into work because many of the roads remained snow packed and slick.
The snowy and slick roads caused many school districts on the Missouri side of the metro area to canceled classes, including Kansas City, Belton, Grandview, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Park Hill and North Kansas City.
Many of the schools on the Kansas side remained opened. The list, however, continues to update. Click here to read the complete list.
RideKC said that as of 5:30 a.m., buses were running all routes without significant delays. RideKC said it would provide warming buses at several of its transit centers Thursday morning.
Warming buses will be provided in #KCMO, #KCK, #JOCO and #IndependenceMO today. #kcwx #mowx #kswx Bundle up and walk cautiously. pic.twitter.com/XloDbav2nM— RideKC (@RideKCTransit) January 5, 2017
Roads are passable, with at least one clear lane on the major highways. Other lanes of the highways and exit and entrance ramps, however, as well as residential streets remained snow covered.
Transportation officials on both sides of the state line urged drivers to brush all the snow off their cars before driving. They also requested that drivers give snowplows plenty of room so they could clear the roads.
Police and road crews also urged drivers to take it slow and allow extra time for their morning commutes.
A friendly reminder this morning. #besafe #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/bJsKkltcGA— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 5, 2017
When roadways r wet/slushy, reduce ur speed by 30%; when snow or ice on roadways reduce ur speed by 50%. Traction is key! #TakeItSLOW! #kswx— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) January 5, 2017
Overnight, KC Streetcar ran sweeper runs from midnight to 6 a.m. to keep the tracks and overhead wires clear of snow and ice.
