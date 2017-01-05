Local

January 5, 2017 6:36 AM

Schools close, roadways slick after winter storm dumps 2 to 3 inches of snow in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A quick moving winter storm that moved through the Kansas City area overnight dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow and caused many school districts on the metro’s Missouri side to cancel classes.

Most of the accumulating snow has shifted to the south and east of Kansas City, although a final band was expected to move into the area during Thursday morning’s rush hour.

The final band was expected to leave behind less than a half inch of snow.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill warned drivers to be careful as they headed into work because many of the roads remained snow packed and slick.

The snowy and slick roads caused many school districts on the Missouri side of the metro area to canceled classes, including Kansas City, Belton, Grandview, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Park Hill and North Kansas City.

Many of the schools on the Kansas side remained opened. The list, however, continues to update. Click here to read the complete list.

RideKC said that as of 5:30 a.m., buses were running all routes without significant delays. RideKC said it would provide warming buses at several of its transit centers Thursday morning.

Roads are passable, with at least one clear lane on the major highways. Other lanes of the highways and exit and entrance ramps, however, as well as residential streets remained snow covered.

Transportation officials on both sides of the state line urged drivers to brush all the snow off their cars before driving. They also requested that drivers give snowplows plenty of room so they could clear the roads.

Police and road crews also urged drivers to take it slow and allow extra time for their morning commutes.

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Overnight, KC Streetcar ran sweeper runs from midnight to 6 a.m. to keep the tracks and overhead wires clear of snow and ice.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Snow brings work and play to Kansas City

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos