Light to moderate snow falling in metro area

A broad swath of light to moderate snow is starting to accumulate in the metro area.
The snow started to fall about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in northeast Kansas and far northwest Missouri and will spread south and east through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
About 2 to 4 inches of snow was expected to accumulate through the night, according to the National Weather Service. The snow is expected to be dry and powdery.
A winter weather advisory for the Kansas City area went in effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and will remain until 9 a.m. Thursday.
