69-year-old woman identified as KCK crash victim at State Avenue, College Parkway

The woman killed in a Kansas City, Kan., traffic wreck Tuesday was identified Wednesday as 69-year-old Gloria Wilkerson.
Police said that Wilkerson, of Kansas City, Kan., was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at State Avenue and College Parkway.
Three other people were injured in the crash. Two of them were reported in critical condition and one was listed in serious condition.
Police said that Wilkerson was an occupant in a Chevrolet pickup truck that was heading south on College when it collided with another car that was turning from State onto College.
The crash is under investigation.
