Up to 3 inches of snow in Kansas City area could make Thursday’s commute slippery

A quick moving storm system is expected to sweep across the Kansas City area Wednesday night dumping up to 3 inches of snow in some places and making travel hazardous.
This could make the roads slippery for Thursday morning’s commute. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., is advising that the slick roads could lead to a significant slow down in commute times, especially on any roads that are left untreated.
Drivers should plan on extra time to make it to their destinations Thursday morning.
A winter advisory has been issued for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, including the Kansas City area, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
A broad swath of light to moderate accumulating snow is expected to fall from northeast Kansas through central Missouri. The snow is expected to start falling Wednesday night in northeast Kansas and far northwest Missouri and spread south and east through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is expected to continue to fall early Thursday, tapering off just before sunrise in the Kansas City area.
Although snowfall totals will be rather meager, the 2 to 3 inches of snow will make travel difficult. Drivers should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, the National Weather Service advised.
Kansas City crews are preparing equipment to treat the roads ahead of the snowfall. Crews treated some primary roads and elevated areas with salt brine on Thursday, according to the city’s Snow Update Page.
The snow is expected to be dry and powdery.
While parts of the Kansas City area could see as much as 3 inches of snow, lower snow totals are likely on the southwest side of the metro area and areas to the south and southwest.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s Wednesday before dropping to the teens on Thursday. Wind chill values could dip into the single digits on Thursday.
Lows could also fall to near zero Thursday night into Friday morning. A gradual warmup is expected by the weekend, however, temperatures will likely remain below freezing. Highs could climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Monday.
