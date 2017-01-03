Light snow expected in Kansas City area late Wednesday, early Thursday

An inch of snow is expected to accumulate in the Kansas City metro area beginning Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, a chance of snow showers is expected before midnight Wednesday, and snow is likely to fall early Thursday morning.
The forecast for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies with a low around 13 degrees. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
On Thursday, there is a slight chance of snow showers before noon. The high should be near 20 degrees with partly sunny skies with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
