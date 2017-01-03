Woman dies two days after New Year’s Eve car wreck in Raytown

Raytown police identified a woman who died from injuries sustained in a New Year’s Eve car wreck as 69-year-old Cecile Leggio.
The car Leggio was driving was struck by another vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 67th Street and Ralston Avenue in Raytown.
Leggio was taken to the hospital, but she died about 4 p.m. Monday.
The other driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.
Police continue to investigate the crash to determine if excessive speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the wreck.
Toriano Porter
