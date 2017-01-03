Local

January 3, 2017 3:07 PM

Woman dies two days after New Year’s Eve car wreck in Raytown

By Toriano Porter

Raytown police identified a woman who died from injuries sustained in a New Year’s Eve car wreck as 69-year-old Cecile Leggio.

The car Leggio was driving was struck by another vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 67th Street and Ralston Avenue in Raytown.

Leggio was taken to the hospital, but she died about 4 p.m. Monday.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash to determine if excessive speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the wreck.

