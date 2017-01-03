Local

January 3, 2017 2:42 PM

Police investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kan.

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

and Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan., that involved multiple vehicles.

According to police, a white Chevrolet pickup truck collided with a red Mazda about 1:15 p.m. The pickup truck was traveling southbound on College Parkway when it struck the Mazda, which was turning north onto College Parkway.

A female occupant of the Chevrolet died at the scene. Two other people inside the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Speed believed to be a factor in double-fatal crash in Kansas City

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos