Police investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kan.

Police were investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan., that involved multiple vehicles.
According to police, a white Chevrolet pickup truck collided with a red Mazda about 1:15 p.m. The pickup truck was traveling southbound on College Parkway when it struck the Mazda, which was turning north onto College Parkway.
A female occupant of the Chevrolet died at the scene. Two other people inside the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
