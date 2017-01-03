It was a warm and wet 2016 in Kansas City, but not a great year for snowmen

The weather in Kansas City for 2016 will go down in the books as being a warm and wet — although not snowy — year.
The average temperature in Kansas City for 2016 was 57.3 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. That tied for the 14th warmest year of 128 years of records, according to the National Weather Service Kansas City’s Facebook page.
Despite being warmer than normal, Kansas City never broke 100 degrees. The hottest day was June 22, when the temperature reached 99 degrees.
The coldest day was on Dec. 18, when the temperature bottomed out at minus-9 degrees.
The average high was 67.9 degrees, 2.9 degrees above normal. The average low was 47.1 degrees, up 2.5 degrees.
In addition to the heat, Kansas City saw a wetter-than-normal year. Precipitation for the year totaled 48.65 inches, which was 9.79 inches above normal. Last year was the 13th wettest year on record.
The day that had the greatest rainfall was July 2, when 4.33 inches of rain fell. The greatest 24-hour period of total rainfall was 4.96 inches on July 2 and 3.
Despite all the precipitation, Kansas City saw a year with very little snow — 5.7 inches, which was 13.1 inches below normal. That meager amount of snow ranked last year as the sixth least snowiest on record.
Dec. 17 had the greatest amount of snowfall, 2 inches.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments