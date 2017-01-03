Speed thought to have contributed to cause of a double fatal crash in Kansas City

Speeding appears to be a contributing factor in a single-car crash in Kansas City that killed the driver and passenger, police said Tuesday.
Witnesses told police that the car, a silver Honda, was headed west at “a very high rate of speed” on Ninth Street about 1:45 a.m. Monday when the driver lost control near Park Avenue.
The car went off the roadway to the right, then stuck and demolished a Ride KC bus bench. It then struck two sides to a chain-link fence around an enclosed parking lot before hitting the side of a building at 2100 E. Ninth St., causing significant damage.
The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital and died from injuries.
“We do not know exactly what happened in this accident,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. “We are still attempting to ID these individuals, as well.”
Anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the two people killed is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
