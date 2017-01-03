RideKC extends transit service along 95th Street to Lenexa

The New Year brings new transit options for people getting to more than 5,500 jobs in Lenexa.
Beginning Tuesday, RideKC has extended transit service along 95th Street on its 495 Route four miles west from Oak Park Mall to Lenexa’s City Center development at 87th Street and Renner Boulevard.
The new route extends transit options to more than 2,300 households and more than 5,500 jobs within a quarter mile of the route west of Quivira Road.
The route also provides bus service to Lexmark International at 89th Street and Renner Boulevard.
The service, operated by Johnson County Transit, will run from 5:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. The route travels mainly along 95th Street, from 74th Terrace and Broadway in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood to 87th Street and Renner Boulevard in Lenexa. Stops along the way include Ward Parkway Center and Oak Park Mall.
There is no weekend service. For a map and schedule of the route, press here.
People who need help planning their trips can call the Regional Call Center at 816-221-0660 between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or by using the trip planner on the RideKC homepage.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments