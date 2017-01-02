Local

January 2, 2017 11:12 AM

Car crashes into Kansas City building, killing two

Two people were killed early Monday morning when a car crashed into a building near Ninth Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City.

Police said two people were driving west on Ninth Street when they lost control, ran through a fence and hit a building at the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, according to KCTV-5 and other news reports. Police believe the driver was speeding.

Police said the passenger died at the scene and the driver died after being taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A Kansas City police dispatcher on Monday confirmed the two deaths and said police received the call about the crash at 1:46 a.m.

No other information was available late Monday morning. Fox 4 reports that the driver and passenger were males.

