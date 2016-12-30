Converted Norman School apartments to be ready for fall 2017 occupancy

Eight years after he bought the building, Del Hedgepath says there’s finally a target date for apartment tenants to move into the former Norman School.
The historic building at 36th and Summit streets, vacant since Kansas City Public Schools shuttered it in 2005, is undergoing a $15 million conversion to residential units.
Occupancy is expected in fall 2017, with rents of about $1,200 a month, Hedgepath said.
The repurposing includes construction of two new wings on the north side of the school. Together, the redeveloped space and new wings will provide 61 apartments, a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, in the Valentine neighborhood.
“Asbestos removal is done,” Hedgepath said. “We’ve cut down the necessary trees for the expansion. We’ve had a cherry picker in measuring for the new windows. It’s a 12-month construction timeline.”
HarenLaughlin, a veteran construction company for school repurposing, is working on the project. NSPJ is the architect.
The redevelopment obtained tax incentives earlier this year through the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments