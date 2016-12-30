Seeing pink water in your sink? KC officials say it's safe to drink

If you live in Kansas City and the drink you like to drink is pink, then turn on your tap and fill a glass.
And don’t worry. Kansas City Water Services says it’s still safe to drink.
The pink-tinted water some Kansas City residents may see is caused by the chemical sodium permanganate.
Water officials say it is a “standard chemical used in the treatment process to address organics in the raw river water.”
But officials said Friday that during the overnight treatment process at KC Water’s Water Treatment Plant, an “excess” of the chemical was added to the system.
The water may retain that pinkish hue for three to five days while it works its way through the system, officials said.
“Kansas City’s drinking water continues to meet all primary drinking water standards and remains safe to drink,” KC Water Services reported.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
