Mild conditions for the new year, but beware a hangover next week

Compared to the Kansas City weather of new years past, this one will come in like a lamb.
Above average temperatures will be posted Friday and linger this holiday weekend, with the mercury expected to rise high into the 50s on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo.
A weak front will drop Saturday’s high to the low 40s, but with sunny skies. The average high temperature for this time of year is about 38 degrees.
Then … the hangover.
On Tuesday a shot of cold air is forecast to drive low temperatures toward the mid-teens.
“The slap in the face comes Wednesday,” with a high expected around the mid-20s, said meteorologist Mike July.
The weather service continues to warn area residents about dry conditions. July said outdoor burning could cause out-of-control grass fires even in the dead of winter.
Since the start of November only 1.7 inches of precipitation has been recorded at Kansas City International Airport. That’s almost 2 inches below normal for the two-month span.
Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r
Comments