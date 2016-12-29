Local

Sad day at the Kansas City Zoo: a hippo named Labor Day is euthanized

By Matt Campbell

A 33-year-old female hippopotamus has been euthanized at the Kansas City Zoo after a months-long “period of illness and decline in quality of life,” the zoo announced Thursday.

A medical investigation into the illness of the aquatic African mammal, named Labor Day, is expected to take several weeks.

Labor Day and another hippo, named Liberty, came to the Kansas City Zoo in 1995 when the African expansion opened.

The Star’s Katy Bergen contributed to this report.

