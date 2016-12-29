Free rides on New Year’s Eve offered by RideKC transit services

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

1:09 Adorable Halloween photos of newborns in neonatal care unit go viral

2:15 Watch three KC area kids rock Metallica at the Country Club Plaza

0:33 Who knew bedtime stories worked for dogs, too?

1:24 Spanish teacher Andrew Ward's signature greeting

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:02 Contractor buried in trench in Belton

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl

2:17 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Last Chargers game in San Diego?