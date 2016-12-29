Free rides on New Year’s Eve offered by RideKC transit services

Holiday revelers have a free transportation option when it comes to getting to — and, perhaps most importantly, from — their New Year’s Eve destinations.
RideKC announced this week that it will offer free rides on its bus and paratransit services all day New Year’s Eve through 2 a.m. Sunday.
The free rides will be on bus routes served by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority and Indebus in Kansas City, Independence, Kansas City, Kan., and North Kansas City.
“We wanted to help people have a safer holiday,” said Cindy Baker, chief public affairs officer with KCATA.
The regional transit agency thought the free rides would be a way to get people to try transit.
“There’s no better time to let us do the driving than New Year’s Eve,” Robbie Makinen, KCATA’s president and chief executive officer, said in a release. “Customers can get to downtown, the Crossroads, Westport or the Plaza from south Kansas City, Independence and Kansas City, Kan., safely.”
While free fares will be available on all routes on New Year’s Eve, here are the bus routes running after midnight:
▪ Main Street MAX: Runs from River Market to Waldo until about 2 a.m.
▪ Troost MAX: Runs between downtown and 63rd Street and Troost Avenue until about 2 a.m.
▪ 31 31st Street: Runs on 31st Street between Van Brunt Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue until 12:30 a.m.
▪ 39 39th Street: Runs on 39th Street between Hardesty Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard until about 12:30 a.m.
▪ 47 47th—Broadway: Runs on Broadway between downtown and the Plaza until about 2 a.m.
▪ 71 Prospect: Runs on Prospect between downtown and 75th Street until about 1 a.m.
People who need help planning their New Year’s Eve trips can call the Regional Call Center at 816-221-0660 between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or by using the trip planner on the RideKC homepage.
For RideKC Assess riders, the free rides will be on paratransit services provided by Share-A-Fare and IndeAccess. Riders need to reserve their trip 24 hours in advance by calling 816-842-9070.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
