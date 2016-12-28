Washington Post recognizes the obvious: Kansas City is ‘in’

It’s a long list of highly subjective “ins” and “outs.” But give it a read ... keep reading ... and, look, way down there, there’s Kansas City.
And, whew. It’s on the right side of the list. So said The Washington Post on Wednesday in what’s been an annual ranking since 1978.
Presented without elucidation, the list is merely a list. No reasons attached, but some are obvious: Camp David is out. Mar-a-Lago is in.
Some pairs offer wry commentary on political winds: Panic gun sales, out. Panic IUD insertions, in.
Other pairs may mystify many. Why are food trucks out and sidewalks carts in?
As for Atlanta landing in the out column, bested by Kansas City: We can only conjecture.
Kansas City has earned a lot of good national press lately. A surge in downtown redevelopment linked to the new streetcar line certainly helped.
Add in buzz about Google Fiber installation and the entrepreneurial boom it helped spawn.
Figure in the spectacular event-booking successes at the Sprint Center and Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Note the praise for Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums every time national TV crews are in town.
Count notice that KC is cool, hip, arty. And it’s shown up on several hot-spot travel lists lately.
Finally: Kansas City is always rated as one of the most livable cities in America.
But we know that already.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments