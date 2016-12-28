Silver alert issued for missing 83-year-old Independence man

A silver alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old Independence man who last contacted his family Tuesday night.
Police asked for help in finding William Deacon, who was described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Deacon wears glasses and has a full beard and mustache.
Police said he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and possibly has early stages of dementia.
Deacon last spoke on the phone with his family about 9:45 p.m. Dec. 27. He was driving a silver 1997 Honda Civic with the Missouri license tag of CB9 J6E.
Police said he advised his wife that he was headed to Lawrence to stay in a hotel. An initial ping of his cellphone showed that he was in Lathrop, Kan.
A second ping of the cellphone about 2 a.m. Wednesday showed he might have been in the Eagleville, Mo., area, which is about 1 1/2 hours north of Kansas City on Interstate 35, near the Iowa border.
Anyone who sees Deacon or his car is asked to call 911, local law enforcement or Independence police at 816-836-3600.
