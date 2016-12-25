Christmas elves bring KCK girl a new home and a special bedroom

The Elves of Christmas Present surprised 13-year-old Hannah Viens of Kansas City, Kan., and her family by completing the renovation of their new home weeks before scheduled. Hannah learned that her brain cancer returned this summer. At her old home, Hannah shared a room with her sisters; now she has her own room. With the help of the more than 100 Elves, their pastor, who is also a contractor, got the home done on Christmas Eve.
Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

Local

Kansas City's dangerous buildings come crashing down

About six months into Kansas City's two-year dangerous buildings demolition initiative, the city is basically on schedule to complete the task to salvage or demolish about 825 buildings by May 2018. Two homes in the 2800 block of Brooklyn Avenue were taken down on December 22, 2016. This video includes footage from Industrial Salvage and Wrecking.

Editor's Choice Videos